List of food banks across central Pa. for those in-need

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're in need of food for yourself or your family, there are plenty of food banks and pantries located throughout central Pa.

Here is a breakdown, county by county, of some in the area that are ready to help (If we missed a food bank in your area, feel free to email us at news@fox43.com so it can be added to the list).

Adams County

Cumberland County

Dauphin County

Franklin County

Juniata/Mifflin Counties

Juniata County Food Pantry: Any resident of Juniata County in urgent need of food will be assisted at the pantry with a one-time emergency food distribution. For repeating clients, their income must be eligible on 150% poverty levels. The pantry operates from 10-11 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at these locations: Turkey Valley United Methodist Church

located at Rt 235, 5 miles south of East Salem operates the pantry from January, March, May, July, September, and November. Then, McCoysville Presbyterian Church, located at McKinley & McCoysville Rds, Between Rts 35 and 75 South operates the pantry in February, April, June, August, October, and December