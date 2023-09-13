List of food banks across central Pa. for those in-need

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're in need of food for yourself or your family, there are plenty of food banks and pantries located throughout central Pa.
Here is a breakdown, county by county, of some in the area that are ready to help (If we missed a food bank in your area, feel free to email us at news@fox43.com so it can be added to the list).
Adams County
- SCCAP Gettysburg Pantry: Located at 153 N. Stratton St. (in the back of the building) in Gettysburg. Open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed from 12-1). Serves Gettysburg, McSherrystown, Biglerville and Arendtsville residents.
- Abbottstown Pantry: Located inside St. John's Lutheran Church at 100 Water St. Open the first Thursday of every month from 3-4 p.m. for Abbottstown residents. Anyone interested in reaching out to the pantry should contact Linda Vesey at 717-624-4700 ext. 701.
- East Berlin Pantry: Located inside Trinity Lutheran Church at 117 West King Street. Open the first Wednesday of every month from 2-6 p.m. for East Berlin residents. Anyone interested in reaching out to the pantry should contact Linda Vesey at 717-624-4700 ext. 701.
- Fairfield Pantry: Located inside Mennonite Church at 201 West Main Street. Open the third Friday of every month from 1-5 p.m. for Fairfield, Carroll Valley and Orrtanna residents.
- Littlestown Pantry: Located at 1113 Frederick Pike in Littlestown and serves Littlestown residents. For more information on the pantry, head to their website here.
- New Oxford Pantry: Located at 154 Enterprise Drive. Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment only Tuesday evenings from 5-7 p.m. for New Oxford residents.
- York Springs Pantry: Located inside the Chapel Hill Church of God at 4495 Oxford Road on the first Thursday of every month from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The pantry serves residents of Aspers, Bendersville, Gardners, Wenksville, and York Springs who meet the income requirements.
Cumberland County
- Big Spring Area Food Bank: Located inside Big Spring United Luthern Church at 101 Crossroad School Road. Distribution days are the first Monday of every month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Christian Life Assembly Food Bank: Located at 2645 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill. Distribution days are on the second Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Shippensburg Produce Outreach: Located at 130 S. Penn Street inside Suite 5. Distribution days are every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Hope Ministries Food Bank: There are three mobile pantries associated with this food bank. Distribution hours vary depending on the branch locations in Mechanicsburg, Lemoyne and Camp Hill For more information, click here.
- Project SHARE of Carlisle: Food distribution for pre-qualified clients runs during the week of the third Thursday of the month. Drive-thru services are available Tuesday from 12-2 p.m. and Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Alternative weeks of the month offer produce, dairy and bread products to all at Farmstand at 123 Lincoln St. Carlisle. For more information on the programs, click here.
Dauphin County
- Central Pennsylvania Food Bank: Located at 3908 Corey Road in Harrisburg this state-wide non-profit offers surplus food to charities, pantries, soup kitchens and non-profits in need across Dauphin County and beyond.
- Grace Chapel Food Pantry: Located at 2535 Colebrook Road in Elizabethtown, this local church provides free grocery and food items to anyone in need of help. Meat, vegetables, bread and other perishable items can be included in orders when possible. To reach the pantry, call 717-944-5571.
- Living Water Community Church: An appointment is needed to use this food bank, located at 206 Oakleigh Ave. in Harrisburg. Bags of groceries, food, canned goods and more are passed out to those who qualify. To reach the pantry, call 717-564-5003.
- Faith United Church of Christ: Located at 117 N. Faith Road in Grantville, this food pantry also runs a clothing closet for Dauphin County residents. For more information, call 717-469-244.
- Harrisburg Brethren in Christ Church- Neighborhood Food Pantry: This food pantry, located at 2217 Derry Street in Harrisburg operates on the second Thursday (from 1-2 p.m.) and fourth Thursday (4-6 p.m.) of the month. Bags of groceries, food, canned goods and more are passed out to those who qualify. To reach the pantry, call 717-561-2170.
- Messiah Luthern Church: This pantry offers a three-day supply of food once every thirty days for those who qualify. It is located at 901 North 6th Street in Harrisburg and can be reached at 717-233-6731.
- Calvary United Methodist Church- The Cupboard at Calvary: Located at 4700 Locust Lane in Harrisburg, this charity helps the poor and hungry across Dauphin County. At the center, guests can expect food, instant formula for new or pregnant mothers and other help. The church can be reached at 717-545-0021.
- Dauphin County Assistance Office: Located at 2432 N. 7th Street in Harrisburg, this agency can help people sign up for public aid such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Vouchers can be issued to help people pay for their groceries and food. Referrals are also given to other local pantries or resources for those in need.
Franklin County
- SCCAP Chambersburg Food Pantry: Located at 533 South Main Street (in the back of the building). Open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Serves residents in Chambersburg and surrounding areas.
- St. Thomas Pantry: Located inside St. Thomas United Methodist Chuch at 360 St. Thomas-Edenville Road on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. and the first Wednesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. Serves residents in St. Thomas, Mercersburg and Path Valley.
- Fayetteville Pantry: Located inside St. Paul's Evangelical Luthern Church at 44 East Main Street on the second and third Thursday of a month from noon to 2 p.m. Serves residents in Brownsville Fayetteville, North Mont Alto and South Mountain.
- Greencastle/Antrim Pantry: Located inside Presbyterian Church at 57 West Baltimore Street on the second and third Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon and the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Greencastle, Shady Grove and State Lines area residents.
- Orrstown Pantry: Located inside St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 3442 Orrstown Road on the second and third Tuesday of the month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Orrstown, Dry Run and Pleasant Hill area residents.
- Waynesboro Pantry: Located inside Waynesboro Community & Human Services at 123 Walnut Street. Open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Also open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Waynesboro, Quincy, Five Forks, Blue Ridge Summit, Wayne Heights & Rouzerville area residents.
Juniata/Mifflin Counties
Juniata County Food Pantry: Any resident of Juniata County in urgent need of food will be assisted at the pantry with a one-time emergency food distribution. For repeating clients, their income must be eligible on 150% poverty levels. The pantry operates from 10-11 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at these locations: Turkey Valley United Methodist Church
located at Rt 235, 5 miles south of East Salem operates the pantry from January, March, May, July, September, and November. Then, McCoysville Presbyterian Church, located at McKinley & McCoysville Rds, Between Rts 35 and 75 South operates the pantry in February, April, June, August, October, and December
Lancaster County
- Lancaster County Food Hub: Located at 812 North Queen Street in Lancaster this food bank operates Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Available at the Hub is a dietitian with Lancaster County Food Farmacy who offers free nutrition counseling and free, healthy food to guests and their families.
- CasadeBendicion- Food Distribution Center: This pantry is open every third Friday of the month from 3:30-6 p.m. and is located at 1941 Benmar Drive in Lancaster.
- Crispus Attucks Community Center: Twice a month, this community center provides nutritious and wholesome food to members of the community. The food bank is open on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 2-6 p.m. It is located at 601 South Queen Street in Lancaster. The Crispus Attucks Cafe also provides free meals every Tuesday and Thursday from 12-1 p.m. in the rear of the building with no ID or registration required.
- Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services: A personal shopper assists each individual and family at this food bank on a one-on-one basis. Stocked with non-perishable foods, fresh produce, dairy, meats, bakery items and more, this bank is by appointment only for clients who live or attend church in the Conestoga Valley School District and meet the financial guidelines. For your first appointment, clients should spring a photo ID and proof of their address such as a utility bill. This spot is located at 2420 Gehman Lane in Lancaster. To reach out and schedule an appointment, call 717-208-3711 x100.
- CrossNet Ministries: Individuals or families in need who live in the Elanco School District can asses this food pantry. The pantry is open on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 at CrossNet Ministries Food & Nutrition Center in New Holland (127 W. Franklin Street) through the rear entrance. Call 717-355-2454 on Monday before 4 p.m. to get on the list for the week, through flexibility is afforded if participants know they won't be available on Monday. Guests are eligible to visit the pantry once a month.
- Manheim Central Food Pantry: Those in need of food assistance should call Ruth Ellen Brown, the client coordinator for this food pantry, at 717-664-1097. Once registered, clients can receive food and personal care items once a month, based on family size. The pantry, located at 334 W. Gramby Street, is open for registered clients on the first, second, third and fourth Mondays and Thursdays of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the third Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m.
Lebanon County
- Lebanon County Christian Ministries: Located at 250 S. 7th Street in Lebanon, the market is open Mondays from 12-3 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. The pantry serves residents within the Lebanon, Cornwall-Lebanon and ELCO school district areas and meets the income eligibility. Households or individuals are eligible to shop every 14 days.
- The Caring Cupboard: Located at 131 North Railroad Street in Palmyra, the pantry is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Wednesdays, it's open from 4-7 p.m. For a list of requirements and eligibility, click here. The Caring Cupboard serves residents within the Annville-Cleona or Palmyra school district areas.
- J.O.Y. Pantry: Located at 48 West Market Street in Jonestown, the J.O.Y. Pantry is a hunger-free community in the Northern Lebanon School District of Pennsylvania. Families can utilize the pantry once a week but have to verify proof of address and an income report. For hours, click here.
Perry County
- Neighbor Helping Neighbor Food Bank: Located at 300A South Carlisle Street in New Bloomfield, this food bank helps supplement the food budgets of qualified Perry County residents and households. To find out more about the program and eligibility, click here.
- Perry County Food Bank: No appointments are necessary at this first-come-first-serve food bank. Clients must be residents of Perry County and complete a form on their income information. In addition to the Food Bank operation on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at New Bloomfield, the Bank operates eight remote sites for distribution on the 3rd Saturday of each month (with the exception of Blain and Millerstown which is the Friday before the 3rd Saturday). Clients are eligible to pick up food at both spots once a month. For more information, click here.
York County
- Catholic Harvest Food Pantry: Located at 628 East Market Street in York, this is one of the largest food pantries in York County. What makes this pantry stand out is that it is the only one to make at least one food distribution each weekday. In addition to food services, clients can pick up personal care items such as toothpaste, soap and diapers. For hours of operation, click here.
- Hunger Free York, York County Food Bank: Located at 2530 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion, this food bank is open every first and third Tuesday from 4:30-6 p.m. There are no income requirements, anyone in need can be served. There is also a special program targeted towards seniors in need, more information can be found here. The Bank also offers a mobile food pantry, which distributes free food to different communities around York County.
- Project Manna Food Pantry: Project Manna's food pantry helps individuals and families who cannot afford to buy sufficient food, either temporarily or long-term. Potential clients should call the nonprofit to set up an intake interview. It is located inside the Jewish Community Center at 2000 Hollywood Drive in York.
- Chrystal's Place: This resource center is located at 216 Chestnut Street and provides free food, clothing, diapers and household items to anyone in need. Visitors do not need an appointment, but a photo ID is necessary. Clients can receive food once a month. It's operated by The Northeast Neighborhood Association.
- The York Benevolent Association: Formed in 1863, this is the oldest charitable organization in York County. Today, the Benevolent provides food, clothing and backpacks to households in need. Clients can receive food on a monthly basis. The organization operates from 301 Kings Mill Road in York.
- Southern York County Pantry: Located on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (315 N. Constitution Avenue in New Freedom), this pantry serves the communities of Stewartstown, Felton, New Freedom, Shrewsbury, Railroad, Seven Valleys, Glen Rock, Glenville, Jacobus, Loganville, Jefferson, and Spring Grove. The pantry is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment only.
- Caring Ministry: The Ruth Kammer Food Pantry is operated by the First Presbyterian Church and provides groceries to an average of 640 people every month. Volunteers will guide eligible clients through a "Client Choice Program" which allows them to select groceries that they will eat and enjoy. It's located at 225 East Market Street in York.