Attention, Lent observers: Here's a list of weekly Fish Fry dinners across Central PA

It's traditional for many Catholics and other observers to abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which often means searching for fish dishes every week.

Now that the Lenten season is upon us, many observers may be looking to plan their Friday menus for the next month.

There are no shortage of fish fries available across Central Pennsylvania over the next few weeks, so the options for those looking to abstain are almost limitless.

Here are some of the churches and organizations that will be hosting Fish Fry dinners through the Lenten season.

Adams County

Gettysburg

St. Francis Xavier Parish, located at 465 Table Rock Road, will host a Fish Fry dinner every week from March 4 through April 1 at the Parish Center.

The dinners, which are eat-in or takeout, will be held from 5-7 p.m.

Menu items, which are subject to change, range in price from $3 to $13 and include fried haddock, roasted potatoes, roasted vegetables, macaroni and cheese, as well as fried fish sandwiches, pizza slices, cole slaw, corn pudding, beverages and desserts.

Children 5 and under are free.

Call 717-334-4048 or visit www.stfxcc.org for updates.

Cumberland County

Camp Hill

The Good Shepherd Catholic Church, located at 3435 E. Trindle Road, will host Lenten Fish Fries every Friday from March 4 through April 8 from 4-6:30 p.m.

Fish dinners cost $12 and include choice of fried or baked fish, a hot side order, a cold side order, a dinner roll, and choice of beverage or dessert.

Hot side orders: french fries, baked potato and mac-n-cheese

Cold side orders: applesauce and coleslaw.

Kids meals with fish bites cost $7, and come with applesauce and choice of french fries or mac-n-cheese. A choice of beverage or dessert is included.

Pierogi dinner with onions and a choice of applesauce or coleslaw are $8.

Food items are also available a la carte.

For more information, go here.

Enola

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, located at 225 Salt Road, will host takeout-only Fish Fry meals every Friday from March 4 through April 8 from 4-7 p.m.

The menu includes seasoned baked cod, baked mac and cheese, pierogies, crab cakes, veggie or stewed tomatoes, cole slaw, roll, dessert and bottled water.

Prices range from $11-$23. Children’s meals are $6.

Go here to order online.

Dauphin County

Steelton

The St. Lawrence Lodge will hold its annual Fish Fry every Friday starting March 4 during Lent at the Lodge, which is located at 13 Highland Street in Steelton.

The Fish Fries will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday.

Music will also be provided.

A two-piece entree is $15 and a three-piece entree is $18. Baked fish, Fried fish and Shrimp Fettuccine

All sides included: Mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, fresh cut FF, cole slaw, salad, beets, and apple sauce.

Musical entertainment schedule:

March 4: Buskers (Greg Grasa)

March 11: Zadnja Stanica

March 18: Happy Slovenes

March 25: Salt Hill

April 1: TBD

April 8: Sviraj

Harrisburg

The Chambers Hill Fire Company will host an All You Can Eat Fish Fry every Friday through Lent. The events will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire company, located at 6400 Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township.

The All You Can Eat meals cost $12.50 for adults and $6 for children aged six and under, and include batter-fried Alaska Cod, Mac and Cheese, French Fries, Stewed Tomatoes, Cole Slaw, Apple Butter, a roll, dessert, and a beverage (including the fire company's signature drink, the Chambers Hill Sparkle). The food is homemade and provided by the fire company's kitchen staff.

Takeout meals are available. All proceeds benefit the fire company.

St. Catherine Labore Parish, located at 4000 Derry St. in Swatara Township, will host a Fish Fry every Friday from March 4 through April 1.

Fried fish, baked fish and crab cake dinners will be available for takeout only.

Dinners include Cole Slaw, choice of French Fries, Baked Potato or Macaroni and Cheese, dessert, and beverage for $12.00 per dinner.

Frozen pierogis will be available to purchase for $10.00 a dozen.

St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Parish, located at 5408 Locust Lane in Lower Paxton Township, will host takeout-only Fish Fry dinners and frozen pierogi and kielbasa sales from 4-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from March 2 through April 6.

Dinners cost $12 and include baked haddock, two pierogies, haluski and green beans.

Pierogies are also sold frozen by the package for $6 with fillings, including potato and cheese, cabbage, sauerkraut, prune and farmer cheese.

Smoked kielbasa rings are $6 a piece.

Knights of Columbus 15137, located at 2121 N. Third St., will sell takeout-only Fish Fry dinners from 5-7 p.m. March 4 through April 8. (Orders for the March 4 date are sold out.)

The menu includes two-piece battered haddock, 12 breaded shrimp, or a combo meal. Meals also include choice of baked potato or french fries and cole slaw.

Kids’ meals include six fish sticks, baked potato or french fries and cole slaw.

Price is $12 for adult meals and $6 for kids’ meals.

Customers should place their orders from noon Saturday until 7 p.m. Monday before each week's fish fry.

Orders may also be placed at 717-545-0815 between noon and 7 p.m. on Sunday or Monday. Leave a message with your order and a call-back number.

Walk-in orders will not be available.

Middletown

The Londonderry Fire Company, located at 2655 Foxianna Road, will host a Fish Fry every Friday from March 4 through April 15 from 5-8 p.m.

The menu includes two- and three-piece battered fish meals ($10.50 and $12.50), pierogies by the dozen, baked lemon pepper haddock ($12.50), crab cakes, and stuffed shrimp, among other items.

Orders can be placed ahead of time on the fire company’s website or phoned in Friday afternoons at 717-944-2175.

The Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Mary Catholic Church, located at 360 E. Water St., is marking its 25th year of Fish Fry dinners every week from 5-8 p.m. March 4 through April 8.

The menu includes two- and three-piece fish and chips, with or without fries, baked haddock with two sides, breaded shrimp with two sides, pierogies by the dozen, and mac and cheese.

Dauphin

Saint Matthew’s Knights of Columbus Council 15351 will host Fish Fry dinners on March 11 and March 25 at the Parish Activity Center, located at 607 Stoney Creek Drive. The dinners will be held from 4-6:30 p.m.

Menu includes crab cake dinner for $17, a crab cake/haddock combo dinner for $15, and haddock dinner for $13. The meals also include a roll, stewed tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, applesauce and drink.

There will also be pizza available for children, homemade pierogies (three for $2 or a dozen for $6), and homemade desserts provided by the Women's Guild for an additional cost.

Take-out meals are available.

Franklin County

Chambersburg

Knights of Columbus, located at 336 Garfield Street, will host Fish Fry dinners from March 4 through April 15 from 5-7 p.m.

Dinner includes choice of fish, two sides and a roll for $15. Beer battered haddock, beer-battered shrimp or baked haddock. Sides: mac n cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw and green beans. No substitutions or extra sides.

Pre-order by Thursday at 5 p.m. by e-mailing Knightsfishfry336@gmail.com or call 717-264-1666. Provide full name, phone number, type of fish and two sides, and pick up time (5-5:30, 5:30-6, 6-6:30 or 6:30-7).

Pick up by entering the parking lot off Garfield Street.

Lancaster County

Columbia

St. Peter’s Parish Center, located at South Second and Union streets, will host Fish Fry dinners every Friday from March 4 through April 8 from 4-6:30 p.m. The meals are dine-in or takeout.

The menu features baked cod, fried filet of fish, fried oysters, fried shrimp, fried clam strips, fried scallops, and fried fish sticks, along with fried fish or fried oyster sandwiches.

Other items include french fries, mac-and-cheese, and various homemade soups.

Pre-orders will not be available.

Elizabethtown

St. Peter Catholic Church, located at 904 Mill Road, will host takeout-only Fish Fry dinners every Friday from March 4 through April 8, from 4:30-7 p.m.

Meals cost $12.50, and are first-come, first-served while supplies last. The menu includes a fried fish fillet, french fries, coleslaw, applesauce, a dinner roll, and a cookie.

For more information, go here.

Lancaster

St. Anne Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., will host takeout meals every weekend through the weekend of April 8-10.

Instead of the traditional fish fry, St. Anne's will offer weekly meatless takeout meals of soup, and (every other week beginning March 4) egg rolls. Soup menu will change weekly, and include tomato and basil tortellini, white bean chili, potato, mushroom barley, Maryland crab and French onion.

Price is $10 per quart. Egg Rolls are $6 per half-dozen on the weeks they're offered.

You must send in an order form and payment by Monday of the week for which you’re ordering a weekend meal.

For order forms and additional information go here or call the church at (717) 392-2225.

Catholic Worker House of Lancaster will host a Fish Fry on Friday, March 18 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road.

Food for the one-day event will be provided by Hresko’s Bar-B-Que Pit of Lebanon.

The $12 meal includes fried fish, fresh-cut french fries, coleslaw and a roll.

Meals are take-out only.

Tickets must be purchased by the end of this week, and can be purchased by going here.

Manheim

St. Richard Parish, located at 110 N Oak St. will have its Lenten fish fry on April 8 from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for youth ages 18 and under.

Quarryville

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, located at 955 Robert Fulton Highway, will host Lenten meals on March 4, 11, 25, and April 1.

Friday's first Lenten meal is grilled cheese and soup (cost: donation). Fish dinners will be available March 11 and April 1. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for kids age 5 and under.

Another grilled cheese and soup meal will be held March 25.

For more information, go here.

Lebanon County

Cornwall

The Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, located at 2596 Cornwall Road, will host a Fish Fry every Wednesday through April 6.

The events run from 4-6:30 p.m.

The menu includes baked and fried fish, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce and a dessert. Adult meals cost $12 and children's meals, which include chicken tenders and fries, cost $5.

The meals are drive-thru or takeout only. A Fish Feast raffle with cash prizes will be held every week.

Palmyra

The Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 300 W. Pine St., will host a to-go only Fish Fry every Friday from March 4 through April 8 from 3-7 p.m.

Outdoor seating will be available at the church pavilion.

The menu includes baked fish dinners, fried fish dinners (both cost $15), crab cake dinners for one or two persons, shrimp dinners, fried clam dinners, and pierogies by the half-dozen. Side orders include crab cakes, french fries, three pierogies, mac-and-cheese, cole slaw and applesauce, and are available at an additional cost.

Online ordering is available every Friday from 3-6:45 p.m.

Perry County

Duncannon

St. Bernadette Parish, located at 901 N. High St., will host Fish Fry dinners from 4-6:30 p.m. every Friday through April 1.

The dinners include fish fillets, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, stewed tomatoes, roll, applesauce and dessert. Estimated cost is $12. Take-out will be served and eat-in meals may be offered, depending on COVID-19 case counts.

York County

New Freedom

Saint John the Baptist Knights of Columbus Council #8891 will host three take-out Lenten Dinners on Fridays, March 4 and 18, and April 1 from 4-7 p.m. in the Capitani Social Hall, 315 N Constitution Ave.

Entrees: Panko breaded deep fried fish with fries ($12), Breaded deep fried shrimp with fries ($12), Panko breaded deep fried fish sandwich ($12), Cheese and Spinach Ravioli with Marinara or Garlic Herb Olive Oil ($10).

The Kids’ Menu includes mac and cheese or pasta with marinara or butter for $5. A la carte items will consist of fries, mozzarella sticks, Caesar salad w/dressing ($3 each), applesauce, fruit cups ($1 each) and beverages ($1-$2).