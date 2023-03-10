Lemon ricotta pasta with yellow squash | Seasonal Servings

Fall has begun! It's time to use up leftover summer produce and this week's Seasonal Servings turns some into a heartier dish that's still on the lighter side!

YORK, Pa. — Summer has ended, and it’s time to use any leftover summer produce before it spoils!

This Lemon Ricotta Pasta with Yellow Squash is a great way to use up some of those remaining summer ingredients. Turning this into a pasta dish with creamy ricotta adds a heartiness that helps prepare us for the heavier dishes of fall. No worries! The zing of the lemon and the fresh parsley brighten up this heavier dish, bringing a delicious balance of flavors you’re sure to enjoy!

Ingredients:

8oz whole wheat penne (or pasta of choice)

About 4 cups yellow squash, chopped

1 cup ricotta

1½ cups peas

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup white cooking wine

1 T butter

1/3 cup sundried tomatoes, sliced

1 lemon, juiced and zested

½ T Italian seasoning

2 T fresh parsley, chopped

½ cup pecorino romano, plus more for topping

Red pepper flakes, to taste (or omit)

Directions

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta according to package directions. You can start cooking your veggies while the pasta is cooking.

Heat butter in a pan with olive oil on medium. Add the squash, and cook until tender, but still firm to the bite. Add peas and cook for two more minutes. Throw in the garlic and cook for another minute or two. Don’t let the garlic burn. Pour in the cooking wine, and let it reduce by at least half.