The Lebanon Valley Libations Trail: A journey for beer

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A popular two-month event featuring local breweries and restaurants returned to Lebanon County on Thursday.

The Lebanon Valley Libations Trail kicked off at Warehouse 435 in Lebanon with a goal of encouraging people from across Pennsylvania to come to the area and enjoy everything the county has to offer.

The launch event featured live music and food and highlighted five local breweries that will be a part of the trail.

Over the next eight weeks, participants will be tasked with visiting restaurants and breweries across the area, marking them off their digital "passports" on their phones as they go.

"People like to have an experience, [and] they like to have an experience that they go around to the community and support and taste," said Jennifer Kuzo, the president of Visit Lebanon Valley. "...It's such a vogue thing to do, to taste all the new craft breweries and the new blends and the combinations of things. So, part of the Lebanon Valley libations trail includes some of our favorite restaurants that feature our local brews on tap."

The Lebanon Valley Libations Trail continues through June 2.

Participants can win Libations Trail T-shirts when they visit at least six of the participating locations.