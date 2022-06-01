Everything to know about Lancaster Recreation's beer garden pop-ups

The organization is hosting three weeks of community-oriented beer gardens across the city.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Hot temperatures this summer may call for some cold beverages and the Lancaster Recreation Commission has you covered.

The group is hosting beer garden pop-ups in collaboration with Tellus360, with the goal of bringing the community together and raising funds.

The beer gardens will happen in Musser, Buchanan and Reservoir Parks in June and feature food, beverages, outdoor games and more.

June 1 to 5: Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St.

June 8 to 12: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave.

June 15 to 19: Reservoir Park, 832 E. Orange St.

Lancaster Recreation Executive Director Heather Dighe said that the goal is to raise money for green infrastructure across the city & youth programming.

“Whether that's our youth scholarship fund which provides scholarships to families for their kids to play youth sports," Dighe explained. "…Whether that's park benches or trees, or rain gardens, other resources for the community as well too."

This is a first-time initiative for Dighe and her team, who said involving local vendors, especially in beer and food, was a priority.

"We really wanted to make to use some of our local craft breweries here in Lancaster because we have so many phenomenal craft breweries," Dighe noted.

"So we're working with Our Town brewery...we'll also be working with Lancaster Brewing Company, a classic favorite...and also Spring House Brewery and Wyndridge Farms will be providing a hard cider."

Jack Bingeman, Director of Special Programs for Lancaster Recreation, said he's never been more excited to work on a project, and noted while the beer is a factor, it's all about the community.

"To provide something like this...that brings people together...the alcohol and beer thing kind of takes second fiddle to it," Bingeman said.