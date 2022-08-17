Lancaster's Pressroom restaurant to re-open Monday

The downtown eatery closed its doors in April, but will be back open for business under a new, Central Pa.-based owner, O.N.E. Hospitality.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A popular Lancaster eatery will re-open under new ownership Monday, months after closing its doors.

The Pressroom restaurant, located on the first block of West King Street, will be back open once again after announcing its closing in April, according to its new owner, O.N.E. Hospitality.

The Central Pa.-based restaurant group bought the Pressroom, a newspaper-themed bar and restaurant, from Lancaster Newspapers after the former ownership group announced it was closing the eatery to focus on operating the core of its business: LNP | LancasterOnline and its affiliates.

The restaurant had served Lancaster for more than 25 years and went through a significant renovation and expansion project in 2016.

But the history of the building goes far beyond the last quarter century, O.N.E. Hospitality said. The building was originally Steinman Hardware Store, which opened in the 1740s and shut down in 1965.

The downtown Lancaster location will be a new service area for O.N.E. Hospitality, the umbrella restaurant group behind more than a dozen brands across Central Pa. After opening their flagship farm-to-table restaurant Tutoni's in York in 2014, the group has gone on to produce several more eateries and food trucks (The Cantina, Aviano’s Trattoria, Bonito, The Rig-a-toni).

Most recently, O.N.E. Hospitality introduced Presto Fast Italian, a quick service restaurant with 5 locations in Lancaster and York.

O.N.E announced plans earlier this year to open Andonia’s Chophouse, an Italian seafood and steakhouse in The Crossings shopping center off of Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.

“When we saw that The Pressroom was going to close its doors, we didn’t want to see this institution go by the wayside," owner Toni Calderone said. "We’re excited to breathe some new life into the space while honoring the history and customer base that was developed over time. We’ll keep the menu an approachable American bistro style with a few new refreshing twists. We’ll have plenty of light and healthy options making it perfect for lunch meetings.

“Our group originally found its niche in the farm-to-table movement with an entirely scratch Italian kitchen. We’re looking forward to sharing our passion for food, wine, and service in a location that is near and dear to the heart of Lancaster City,”

Other plans for the space include a jazz music series called “The Beat” and a menu featuring oysters and prosecco for the outdoor dining area in the neighboring Steinman Park “Park Bar.”

The restaurant plans to open Monday for dinner with lunch soon to follow.