Lancaster candy shop cashing in on Eagles hype

Owner Chris Evans says he knew they had to celebrate the Eagles making the Super Bowl.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County candy shop is getting in on the Eagles' hype ahead of the big game!

Evan's Candy in West Lampeter Township is making all kinds of treats from chocolate to support the birds, including large footballs, green and white lollipop footballs and edible Eagles logos!

Owner Chris Evans says he knew they had to celebrate the Eagles making the Super Bowl.

According to Evans, the store has been packed with customers trying to get their hands on the Eagles-themed chocolates.

"The Eagles are in the Super Bowl again, so we wanted to participate in this. We started making some green footballs and we always keep a large hollow football and a small football around just because sports themes always sell well," said Evans.

Evan's Candy will be making their special candies until the big game on Feb. 12.