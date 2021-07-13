Would you try it? Ice cream shop releasing Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The taste of summer just got a little sweeter.
Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is releasing a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored French ice cream.
The limited edition ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen shops and online Wednesday, July 14 — coincidentally on National Macaroni & Cheese Day — at 11 a.m. ET for $12 for a pint.
“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, in a press release.
Click here to purchase online.
What other people are reading:
- 2 dead in 6th Indianapolis shooting since Monday night
- Indianapolis couple offering more than just free backpacks
- Indiana Court of Appeals orders state to resume federal unemployment benefits
- Little girl calls 911 for ice cream looking for her 'pa pa' who died from COVID-19 just months before
- Lawsuit seeks $150M from Indiana online schools fraud claims