x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Klondike's Choco Taco has been discontinued after 40 years

A representative for the brand confirmed Monday that the beloved ice cream treat has been discontinued.
Credit: Invision for Klondike
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR KLONDIKE - Actress Vanessa Hudgens snacks on a Klondike Bar outside at EW's Comic-Con Digital and Photo Studio presented by Klondike on Friday, July 22, 2016, in San Diego, Ca. (Photo by Kent Horner/Invision for Klondike/AP Images)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's a sad day for fans of Klondike's Choco Taco. 

A representative for the brand confirmed Monday that the beloved ice cream treat has been discontinued. 

PEOPLE spoke with a representative of Klondike, who revealed that the Choco Taco treat was entirely discontinued in July due to an unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products. 

The frozen treat consisted of vanilla ice cream in a waffle cone, topped with milk chocolate and peanuts. 

Invented in the early 1880s, the dessert has been a consistent staple at ice cream trucks. Taco Bell even partnered with Klondike for the brand's 100-year-anniversary. The treat was brought to 20 Taco Bell locations for a limited time in Los Angeles and Milwaukee. 

Twitter users have been quick to express their displeasure with the decision, with 'Choco Taco' trending at the top of the social media site. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Ready, Set, Grow | Summer Gardening Tips