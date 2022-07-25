Klondike's Choco Taco has been discontinued after 40 years

A representative for the brand confirmed Monday that the beloved ice cream treat has been discontinued.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's a sad day for fans of Klondike's Choco Taco.

PEOPLE spoke with a representative of Klondike, who revealed that the Choco Taco treat was entirely discontinued in July due to an unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products.

The frozen treat consisted of vanilla ice cream in a waffle cone, topped with milk chocolate and peanuts.

Invented in the early 1880s, the dessert has been a consistent staple at ice cream trucks. Taco Bell even partnered with Klondike for the brand's 100-year-anniversary. The treat was brought to 20 Taco Bell locations for a limited time in Los Angeles and Milwaukee.