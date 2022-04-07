Blueberry muffin-flavored KIT KAT coming to stores in April

INDIANAPOLIS — Does this mean we can have candy for breakfast?
KIT KAT is introducing its newest flavor — blueberry muffin — which will hit stores nationwide in April for a limited time, while supplies last.
According to The Hershey Company, the new candy bar features blueberry muffin-flavored creme wrapped around KIT KAT crispy wafers.
The flavor will be available in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, 3-ounce king bar and 0.49-ounce snack size.
"KIT KAT Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!" said Dan Williard, brand manager of KIT KAT, in a news release.
The flavor joins the brand's other permanent, seasonal and limited-edition flavors, including KIT KAT Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate, KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, KIT KAT Thins Hazelnut, KIT KAT Lemon Crisp and more.
Click here for more information on The Hershey Company.
What other people are reading:
- Disney+ subscribers can save on stays at Walt Disney World Resort
- Calling all babies! | Search for the next Gerber baby
- 'Endless Breakfast': Denny's has new deal for 'Americans impacted by inflation'
- Are we stealing? Netflix's policy changes and the future of shared streaming
- Camila Alves McConaughey takes on picky eaters, with love