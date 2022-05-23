Keystone Light is giving away 160 gallons of beer in the name of racing

In the contest, fans can win cash for enough beer to fill Keystone’s new Tallest Boy Can (160 gallons to be exact)

Attention, beer fans: Keystone Light is giving away 160 gallons worth of beer in the name of racing.

Over the weekend, Keystone Light debuted their official Tallest Boy – a giant 6’3 beer can of Keystone Light - in honor of racing rookie and Tall Boy himself Austin Cindric at Texas Live.

Cindric, who helped another Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney, take first place in Texas last night is now helping America take home a 160 gallons of beer and a trip of a lifetime to North Carolina.

In a new contest announced Monday, one lucky winner will win a trip for themselves and a friend 21+ to North Carolina, hosted by Keystone Light and Team Penske including:

A hang out with the Tall Boy of racing - Austin Cindric

VIP access to an October Charlotte Race

An inside look at Team Penske from the garages to the track and more.

And cash for enough beer to fill Keystone’s Tallest Boy Can (160 gallons to be exact).