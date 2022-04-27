Kentucky Fried "Buckquet" of flowers, chicken available for Mother's Day

If you're searching for that perfect Mother's Day gift, you can stop now. Your likely best option is outlined below and available from Kentucky Fried Chicken.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Searching for that perfect Mother's Day gift?

If she's a fan of fried chicken, then Kentucky Fried Chicken and Proflowers have just the present for you.

KFC is introducing the Kentucky Fried "Buckquet," which is described as a DIY floral arrangement that can be part fried chicken, and part fresh flowers.

To get your own "Buckquet", you have to order a KFC Sides Lovers Meal for Mother's Day via the KFC Mobile App or website between May 1-3. After completing that order, customers will receive a promo code that they will be able to redeem for their own Kentucky Fried "Buckquet" kit from Proflowers.

According to a press release, the kit will contain 12 roses, a glass vase, a KFC vase applique, and eight skewers where you can attach the separately purchased KFC Fried Chicken.

KFC says the Sides Lovers Meal can be paired with the 'Buckquet" kit for a great gift.

"A regular bouquet of flowers is a good gift for mom, but a Sides Lovers Meal and Kentucky Fried Buckquet is a finger lickin' good way to take Mother's Day from a 10 to an 11," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "With three sides, four buttery biscuits and the unforgettable – truly – fried chicken and flower table decoration, everybody is sure to get something they like to eat, and mom is sure to smile."

Here's how KFC suggests you can surprise the mom in your life with a Sides Lovers Meal and her own Kentucky Fried "Buckquet":

Step 1: Between May 1-3, simply pre-order a Sides Lovers Meal online by scheduling delivery or Quick Pick-Up on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com for Mother's Day weekend (or whenever you plan to celebrate!). Don't forget to add extra chicken to eat, if you plan to fill your Buckquet with all eight skewers of chicken!

Step 2: Once your order is complete, check your email for a special code and your link to Proflowers to schedule your delivery for the free Kentucky Fried Buckquet arrangement, which will be shipped directly to you and ready to assemble – just add chicken!

Step 3: Once you have your chicken from KFC and Buckquet roses and assembly materials from Proflowers, assemble your own Kentucky Fried Buckquet and surprise mom.