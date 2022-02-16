x
Food

31st annual Jewish Food Festival set for April 3 at York Jewish Community Center

The event will be drive-thru only, and all food must be ordered by March 20, organizers say.
Credit: York Jewish Community Center

YORK, Pa. — The York Jewish Community Center announced it will hold its annual Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, April 3 at 2000 Hollywood Drive.

The event, now in its 31st year, will held from noon to 2 p.m. 

Customers will be able to pick up their food in a drive-thru format, organizers said in a press release.

The Food Festival attracts thousands of visitors from central Pennsylvania each year with a number of delicacies including brisket, pastrami, matzah ball soup, kugel and assorted desserts.  

Additional information about the festival, including a full menu, can be found by visiting yorkjcc.org/foodfestival

All orders must be submitted by March 20 online or by calling 717.843.0918. 

No orders will be accepted after March 20. 

Credit: York Jewish Community Center

