International Beer Day 2021 deals and offers

Grab a glass and raise a toast with friends on Aug. 6!

Celebrate making it to the end of the week with a holiday designed to bring people together.

Friday, August 6 marks International Beer Day, first founded by Jesse Avshalomov in Aug. 2007.

Avshalomov's motivation for establishing this holiday centered around three purposes:

1. To gather with friends and family and enjoy the taste of beer.

2. Celebrate the ones responsible for serving and brewing beer.

3. Unite the world under a banner of beer by celebrating the beers of all nations on a single day of the year.

Grab a cold one and indulge in some of these sweet deals we complied.

Iron Hill Brewery: Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, Iron Hill is celebrating International Beer Day with a digital interactive experience guided by four tubular brewers in person only.

Customers pay just $18 to try four different IPAs with a variety of dipping sauces.

These pairings include: the Hipster IPA pried with Mango Habanero BBQ sauce, Kryptonite DIPA paired with Green Curry Cilantro Crema, Crusher Lo Cal IPA paired with Philly Phavorite IPA Sriracha Ranch, and Sweet Leaf IPA paired with Asian Firecracker Sauce.

Zeroday Brewing Company Taproom: A Zeroday employee says their taproom will be offering $3 Wastin' Daylight Cream Ale's for International Beer Day.

Make sure to stop by either from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and take advantage of Zeroday’s $2 chips and salsa and $5 margarita deals that will also be going on.

Spring House Brewery Co.: Spring House will be holding their beer day specials from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. where customers will receive $2 off select pints, 10% off, and 4 to 6 packs to-go and select beer incorporated food specials.

York County Ale Trail: Continue your celebrations into the weekend by booking one of three different craft beer tours catered to your comfort levels.

The Ale Trail offers an original walking tour of three York City Independent breweries, or if your designated driver would also like to partake, book the original brew bus and leave the driving to York.

Ale Trail is also offering a COVID-19 safe virtual craft beer experience for those looking to celebrate from home.

Each guest looking to take a virtual tour will receive a gift box containing four local craft beers, curated by the brewers of the York County Ale Trail. Customers will also receive an exclusive York County Ale Trail tasting glass, tasting notes, and suggested food pairings.

For those interested, customers must contact York County Ale Trail directly to book this option. Visit their website to learn more.

