Interested in a Baja Blast Hot Sauce? Here's how to get one

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Mountain Dew's Baja Blast can be a polarizing soda option. Some love it, some hate it and some can try it as a hot sauce!

In celebration of National Hot Sauce Day, Mountain Dew's Baja Blast will be briefly available in the form of a hot sauce.

"The new MTN DEW Baja Blast Hot Sauce merges the iconic tropical flavor of the fan-favorite MTN DEW Baja Blast with the heat from habanero peppers, green chiles and jalapeño peppers for a taste straight from Baja Island!" a description of the hot sauce reads.

There are exactly 750 bottles of the sauce available for the lucky winners.

Open now through Feb. 8, participants can enter the hot sauce sweepstakes in order to win one of the limited-edition bottles.

To enter, and possibly win, participants must fill out this form.