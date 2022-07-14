Study: The majority of Pennsylvanians scream for chocolate ice cream

A Top Data study ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17 determined chocolate is the most popular flavor in the Keystone State. Rocky Road checks in at No. 2.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This coming Sunday (July 17) is National Ice Cream Day, and it feels like the perfect time to find out which ice cream flavor Pennsylvanians prefer.

According to a recent study by the public relations and market research firm Top Data, the preferred flavor for a majority of Pennsylvania residents is...chocolate.

That's according to Top Data's Ice Cream Index -- a study on consumer preferences and trends in the Americas.

Top Data's team analyzed digital commerce trends in 2022 to determine the most-searched ice cream flavors in America.

The study also found there has been a significant increase in the demand for ice cream in the country. With an increase of 29% compared to last year, the highest consumption figures in the country were reported between June and July.



With its increasing popularity over the last year, it would be challenging to find someone who doesn’t like ice cream, perhaps because there are so many good flavors to choose from.

When it comes to its chocolate preference, Pennsylvania is far from alone. The Keystone State is one of 12 states that favor chocolate -- the highest total of the 50 states.

Rocky Road is the second-most popular flavor nationwide, with 11 states picking it as their top choice.

Here's the rest of Pennsylvania's Top Five Flavors, according to Top Data.

Chocolate Rocky Road Neapolitan Cookie Dough Cherry