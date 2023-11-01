How to celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day, local businesses

National Hot Chocolate Day is Jan. 31, and we've compiled a list of cafes you can visit in order to welcome the holiday, as well as support your local eatery.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National Hot Chocolate Day falls on Jan. 31, and that means it's time to remind yourself that this delicious drink shouldn't only be enjoyed during the holiday season.

We've put together a list of some of the local cafes and restaurants in Central Pennsylvania so that you can broaden your small business horizons, as well as treat yourself with something sweet! (If you don't see your favorite local cafe/restaurant on the list, and would like it added, please e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

Yellow Bird Cafe, Harrisburg: This cafe located in Midtown Harrisburg is known by locals as having the best homey atmosphere. As well as being able to utilize the lending library, patrons can also browse the walls of art placed throughout the cafe. If hot chocolate isn't so much your thing, don't worry because Yellow Bird Cafe also offers a variety of sandwiches, paninis, and baked goods.

Cornerstone Coffeehouse, Camp Hill: This coffeehouse has been serving Camp Hill locals, and visitors, for over 25 years and it's not hard to see why! In addition to offering the traditional hot chocolate drinking experience, they also offer a plethora of rotational drink specials, smoothies, coffee, and a menu full of homemade food.

The Hive Coffee House & Cafe, York: This family-owned cafe operates in one of the coziest spaces in York. The Hive offers guests a Leave One, Take One library, ample relaxation room, and a menu jam-packed with options that will leave even the pickiest eaters satisfied. Even better, this coffee house also offers a special rotational drink that donates 10% of sales to a different charity each month.

Splits & Giggles Cafe, Lancaster: Even though this cafe is primarily known for its delectable ice cream options, they still serve an abundance of hot drinks, including hot chocolate! Splits & Giggles is also known for its 'Ice Cream for Breakfast' options, which will leave any foodie intrigued and ready to taste. Just a heads up, you can pre-order these breakfast items via e-mail in order to beat the crowds and guarantee your sugary order.

Helena's Chocolate Cafe & Creperie, Carlisle: Calling all chocolate connoisseurs! Helena's is a must if you find yourself constantly daydreaming about where to find your next mouthwatering chocolate dish. Fear not if you want to bring along someone who may not be a fellow chocoholic; Helena's offers savory crepes to chow down on, along with the sweet. It may be well worth it to stop by and grab a cup of cocoa and a crepe from this local cafe if you're in the Carlisle area.