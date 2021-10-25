How do you enjoy your Halloween candy corn? A confectioners' trade association shares its findings

The National Confectioners Association says 80% of Americans say they enjoy eating candy corn at Halloween. Of that number, 52% say they eat it one piece at a time.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Candy corn is perhaps the most divisive issue related to spooky season.

You either love it or hate it -- there truly is no middle ground in the debate.

If you fall on the hater side of the issue (i.e.: the correct side), this post probably isn't for you.

A recent deep dive into the controversial candy by the National Confectioners Association came up with the following data on how people choose to enjoy eating it.

The survey found that:

52% of Americans eat the whole piece of candy corn at once

31% of people enjoy the narrow white end first

Just 17% of people start with the wider, yellow end

Candy corn ranks in the top three favorite Halloween treats that consumers want to receive while trick-or-treating, according to the National Confectioners Association.

"It’s a classic treat with a long history of helping people celebrate the season in fun, creative and safe ways," the association said.

While treats like candy corn play a central role in this seasonal celebration, most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day, the association claims.

And that's including Halloween, when people generally choose to indulge their sweet tooth more heavily.

If you like to tell candy corn lovers who wrong they are -- or, we suppose, express your support for the candy confection -- there's a social media hashtag dedicated to the debate, the National Confectioners Association says.

