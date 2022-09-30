The history of beer and Oktoberfest

Fall is underway, and that means beer.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The leaves are changing, temperatures are dropping, and breweries everywhere are cranking out a fall favorite: Oktoberfest.

It’s a beer that’s brewed specifically for the season.

Irena Wise is the head brewer at Winding Path Brewing at Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown. She gave us a quick rundown of the origin of the German-style larger.

“Oktoberfest beer is referring to a style called a Märzen, and the word Märzen actually refers to the month of March,” Wise told FOX43. “The brewers in Germany hundreds of years ago would brew the beer in March and then they would store it in caves to mature all summer and then drink it in September when Oktoberfest was celebrated.”

Sitting around 5% to 6% ABV, it’s a beer that has a flavor profile perfect for the season.

“It all has to do with malt,” Wise said. “Malt is what gives us those warm, toasty, bready, caramel flavors that just feel right to drink around the fire in the fall season.”

Pair that with its beautiful, amber color that perfectly matches the freshly-changed leaves, and you have a beer that’s tailor-made for fall.