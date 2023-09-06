Here's how you can celebrate National Beer Lover's Day, and local breweries!
National Beer Lover's Day is September 7, and what better way to celebrate than to visit some local breweries and try original creations?
Editor's Note: The above video is from an August 21 broadcast.
Looking for a reason to kick back after a long day at work? Well, National Beer Lover's Day is on Sept. 7, and it gives you the perfect excuse to grab your friends and check out what the locally-owned breweries in south-central Pennsylvania have to offer
(If you don't see your favorite brewery in this list, feel free to reach out to news@fox43.com so that it can be added).
Appalachian Brewing Company:
With locations in Mechanicsburg, Gettysburg, Lititz, Carlisle, Shippensburg and Harrisburg, this brewpub has options for any beverage lover, alcoholic or not!
Fan favorite beers include the Outta Focus Double IPA, described as pleasingly bitter, floral and complex, and the Sigma Oasis Hazy IPA, which has notes of pineapple, stone fruit and spice.
Additionally, if not everybody in your party is feeling beer, all soda options are crafted specifically by ABC, including their popular root beer. Most locations also offer a variety of beer and sodas in cans or bottles to take home and enjoy.
Spring House Brewing Company:
This Lancaster-native brewing company is beloved by beer connoisseurs far and wide. Their flagship brewery is located in the heart of Lancaster City, with a sister location in Strasburg.
Seasonal offerings include the Braaaiins! For Zombies pumpkin ale, which is described as having flavors such as pumpkin, sweet dough and autumn spices.
A fan favorite year-round selection is the winner of the 2023 World Beer Cup's Silver Award for specialty berliner-style weisse: Commander Salamander, a sour with notes of cucumber, kumquat and lime.
Tröegs Independent Brewing:
Tröegs is a staple in many Pennsylvania homes, especially since their Perpetual IPA is the best-selling IPA in the Commonwealth.
While there is one brewery located in Hershey, you can find their offerings on the shelves of many beer distributors and restaurants throughout central Pa.
While there's no doubt that the Perpetual IPA is the most popular, other favorites include the Grand Cacao chocolate stout, with notes of milk chocolate, roasted grains, and sweet cream, and the seasonal Mad Elf, an ale brewed with local honey and cherries.
Mudhook Brewing Company:
Mudhook Brewing Company has been a must-see pub for all craft beer lovers in York since 2010.
All beers are themed after a "mud hook", or anchor, and have nautical names to match!
Popular offerings include the Papaganoush Pilsner, which features sweet and toasty malt flavors, and the Wild River Hefeweizen, a classic Hefeweizen with toasted malts and citrus flavors.
Most brews are available to be ordered in pitchers, as well as being taken to-go in bottles or cans.
Lydian Stone Brewing Company:
This York Haven brewery celebrates stepping outside of the box and trying new things whenever you can!
With a rotating selection that includes everything from IPAs to porters to fruity ales to spiked lemonade, there is sure to be a drink for everyone!
Current favored tap selections include the Raspberry Wheat Ale and the Hopped O'mystic English Style IPA, with both being additionally offered in various sizes to take home as well as enjoy in the eatery!