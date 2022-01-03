University garden project teams up with local soup kitchen to provide fresh produce for those in need

Harrisburg University’s Hydro & Aqua Garden Project teamed up with Downtown Daily Bread to deliver its first harvest.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg soup kitchen is the first organization to partner with the Harrisburg University Hydro & Aqua Garden Project to provide produce to central Pennsylvanians year-round.

The university delivered the project's first harvest this week to Harrisburg's Downtown Daily Bread soup kitchen.

Chef Corrie with the Downtown Daily Bread said the introduction of fresh produce into her kitchen was a welcome one.

“We always think of processed food, we always get donations certainly of canned items, canned food, so it’s important for them to have access,” said Corrie. “I think everybody should have access to fresh produce.”

Corrie also said that GIANT was instrumental in the team up between the soup kitchen and university.

"Both organizations would like to thank GIANT for connecting them to each other for this partnership, said Corrie. "Their goal was to make sure we're one of the first soup kitchens to receive this type of donation and to expand Harrisburg University's donation blueprint."