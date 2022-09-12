x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins with 18 participating restaurants

Many of this year's participating restaurants will offer special deals or menu items to celebrate the event.
blur bar and resturant at night

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins its two-week run on Monday, with 18 participating restaurants. 

The event was designed as a marketing campaign for the downtown business district of Harrisburg by celebrating local flavors. Beginning in 2008, the event has expanded to include all restaurants within the city. 

Many of this year's participating restaurants will offer special deals or menu items to celebrate the event.

The following restaurants participating and their special offers are as follows: 

-Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shoppe: Featured menu

-Appalachian Brewing Company: 3 courses for $30 (One choice from each course)

-Bacco Pizzeria & Wine Bar

-Cafe Fresco: 3 courses for $40

-Carley's Ristorante & Piano Bar: Featured menu $35 per person

-Crawdaddy's: Featured menu

-Dodge City Steakhouse: 3 courses for $35 (One choice from each course of the featured menu)

-El Rancho Resaurante y Pupuseria: 3 courses for $30 (plus tax) Pick two entrees and one dessert from the featured menu

-Federal Taphouse

-JB Lovedraft's MicroPub: featured menu 3 for $30 

-MASA Authentic Mexican Cuisine: Featured menu

-McGrath's Irish Pub

-The Millworks

-The Original Hot Dog Factory: $2 off order with flyer

-Pastorante: 3 courses for $35 from the featured menu

-Romano's Macaroni Grill: $29 per person from featured menu (salad + entree + dessert + beverage)

-Sammy's Authentic Italian Restaurant: 3 courses for $40 from the featured menu

-Stock's on Second: $35 per person from featured menu

-The Sturges Speakeasy

-Zachary's BBQ & Soul: 5-9 p.m. price fix of $40. (Note: Will not be offered on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 16)

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fresh produce market pop-up held for seniors in York County

Before You Leave, Check This Out