Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins with 18 participating restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins its two-week run on Monday, with 18 participating restaurants.

The event was designed as a marketing campaign for the downtown business district of Harrisburg by celebrating local flavors. Beginning in 2008, the event has expanded to include all restaurants within the city.

Many of this year's participating restaurants will offer special deals or menu items to celebrate the event.

The following restaurants participating and their special offers are as follows:

-Dodge City Steakhouse: 3 courses for $35 (One choice from each course of the featured menu)