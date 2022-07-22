Molly's Courthouse Café changes hands, becomes Harmony Café

Previously known as Molly's Courtyard Café, the coffee shop is now under new ownership. Harmony Café is expected to be open for business next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — A downtown York coffee staple received a makeover in preparation for new ownership.

Harmony Café, previously known as Molly's Courtyard Café, is set to re-open next week.

Robert Thomas bought the coffee shop from the previous owner when she decided to focus on her other location in Marietta.

Thomas worked at Molly's Courtyard Café for several years before taking ownership.

The shop was closed from the end of April to July to give the entrepreneur a chance to put his own personal touches on his new spot.

Thomas's goal is to create a space where anyone can feel at ease and the community can come together.

"Family, and, in a shorter term, just harmony. You know, if they come here, they feel peace, it's comfortable, it feels like home," Thomas said. "Everybody treats everybody exactly the same no matter what they look like or what they're going through at that time. So I just want people to have somewhere where they can sit down, read a book, and just be at peace."

The space features comfortable chairs, squishy pillows and lots of different seating options. Thanks to sills padded with cushions, patrons can even curl up in the window and enjoy their coffee as they watch the city go by.

The café is located at 46 W. Philadelphia St., adjacent to York Central Market House.