A lucky few got to try the Girls Scouts' new 'Adventurefuls' cookie

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is on the way, and Girls Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) are already counting down to the 2022 cookie season with the release of a brand new cookie.

"This cookie is trending higher than the coveted Thin Mint cookies right now, which is huge," Director of Product Program and Retail for GSHPA Jess Delp said. "We are excited to let people try it for the first time tonight. Every Girl Scout across the country is going to be able to sell this new variety, and locally in Central Pennsylvania we are not getting rid of any of our varieties, so we will have nine cookies to sell this year."