A lucky few got to try the Girls Scouts' new 'Adventurefuls' cookie

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is on the way, and Girls Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) are already counting down to the 2022 cookie season with the release of a brand new cookie.
Next year's lineup will feature "Adventurefuls."
Some people got the opportunity to try the indulgent brownie-inspired, caramel cookie tonight at the Hershey Lodge in Derry Township, Dauphin County.
Officials with the Girl Scouts say initial feedback said the cookie will be a hit.
"This cookie is trending higher than the coveted Thin Mint cookies right now, which is huge," Director of Product Program and Retail for GSHPA Jess Delp said. "We are excited to let people try it for the first time tonight. Every Girl Scout across the country is going to be able to sell this new variety, and locally in Central Pennsylvania we are not getting rid of any of our varieties, so we will have nine cookies to sell this year."
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania kicks off cookie season in January in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.
