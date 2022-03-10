Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania plans Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop for Saturday

During the event, more than 400,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies will be delivered to locations across Central Pennsylvania, including Harrisburg and York.

YORK, Pa. — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announced it will host its annual Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop on Saturday.

The Mega Drop is an all-day distribution event where Girl Scout Troops stop at a distribution site near them to collect cookies to provide to their customers.

During the event, more than 400,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies will be delivered to locations across Central Pennsylvania, including Harrisburg and York.

The Mega Drop's York location will be at the York Water Company, 1801 Mount Rose Avenue, GSHPA said. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The “That’s What Cheese Said” food truck will provide food for purchase at the York location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"The public is welcome to stop by, enjoy some food and witness the amazing endeavors of the York Mega Drop in real time," the GSHPA said in a press release.

Mega Drops will also be held at the Parks Warehouse in Harrisburg, the Susquehanna Mall in Selinsgrove, and at PNC Field in Scranton.

The Harrisburg Drop is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All money raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program remains local and helps girls fund their Girl Scout Leadership Experience and adventures.

Consumers can purchase their favorite Girl Scout Cookies using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. Through the Cookie Finder, customers can easily find where cookie-selling booths are being established in their local area and when the booths will be open.