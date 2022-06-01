Girl Scout Cookie season begins in the Heart of Pennsylvania

Girl Scout Cookie season runs from Jan. 6 through April 10. Get them while they're hot!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: A few of our FOX43 on-air personalities got to try the newest Girl Scout cookie in September.

Starting today, consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies online using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, according to a press release.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) said in a statement that girl scouts are finding "creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world," Jess Delp, director of product program and retail at GSHPA said. "Our Girl Scouts in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania are savvy marketers and leaders who use the skills they learn in this incredible program to reach big goals. Thank you to our community for their continued support."

In addition to classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, Girl Scouts are now selling Adventurefuls, "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."

Here's how to purchase cookies:

Contact a registered Girl Scout and help support her business.

Order online from a local Girl Scout troop by entering your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder . You can have your order shipped directly to you or donate cookies to local causes.

Visit your favorite GSHPA Girl Scouts at an in-person booth beginning March 4, 2022.

Contact GSHPA Member Services to be connected with a Girl Scout near you or call 1-800-692-7816.

