Chambersburg Brewers partner with York restaurateurs to bring their products to Downtown York

YORK, Pa. — Roost Uncommon Kitchen and Archetype Pizza of Downtown York and Chambersburg's GearHouse Brewing Company announced on Friday their new partnership to "bring the GearHouse Brewing experience to Downtown York," according to a press release.

Starting Sept. 2, Roost Uncommon Kitchen and the newly-opened Archetype Pizza will begin offering GearHouse Brewing Company’s craft beer on draught and in cans, and Pa.-distilled spirits and canned cocktails. Those who are interested in taking the beer to go will also be able to purchase it in various quantities, the release also states.

Soon, Pennsylvania-grown wine and cider will be offered, as well.

"With two dining rooms and a vintage-styled bar, the group has created an eclectic destination for those seeking excellent brunch, pizza, and drinks," the release states.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with GearHouse and bring their excellent beer, alongside a full bar, to our restaurants,” Jordan Pfautz, owner of Roost Uncommon Kitchen & Archetype Pizza said in a statement.

“This is a natural partnership of innovators who are all proud and engaged members of our communities,” LaVan Gray, of GearHouse Brewing Company said in his statement. “We share a love of our teams, our towns, our customers, and the purveyors that provide the high-quality ingredients at the core of everything we create.”

"As the organization committed to driving, enhancing, and encouraging investment in Downtown York, Downtown Inc is overjoyed to see the addition of GearHouse's delicious craft beers to the exceptional culinary offerings of Roost Uncommon Kitchen and Archetype Pizza.” Jonathan Desmarais, director of Downtown Inc. added.