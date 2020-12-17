From Bailey's French Toast to Boilo: FOX43 reporters share some of their favorite 'snow day' recipes

Being stuck inside on a snowy day is the perfect time to get creative in the kitchen.
FOX43 reporters Jackie De Tore and Andrew Kalista share their favorite snow day recipes. Both are for viewers age 21 and over.
Anchor Rachel Yonkunas shared her recipe for Homemade Chicken Vegetable Soup -- a perfect way to warm up on a cold winter's day.
Meanwhile, FOX43 Morning News video editor Melanie Crisamore suggests the perfect dinner on a cold, snowy day: Grilled Cheese with Bacon on Sourdough Bread, with Creamy Tomato Soup and crackers.
Producer Alexis Gorenstein shares one of her family's favorites: "Chicken a la Mom."
Sports reporter and (ugh) Washington Football Team fan Alex Cawley contributes his "My Team's In the NFC East So I'll Eat My Feelings (or) Winter Snow Day" Buffalo Chicken Dip."
Bailey's French Toast (from Jackie De Tore)
Ingredients
4 slices bread (thick)
Cinnamon (to taste)
1 tsp. vanilla (or more, to taste)
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1-2 eggs
1/4 cup Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur
Directions
Add ingredients to bowl. Dip your pieces of bread until all are coated. Brown bread on skillet. Serve.
Authentic Coal Region Boilo (from Andrew Kalista)
Ingredients
2 bottles of honey
4 oranges, quartered
3 lemons, quartered
2-4 Cinnamon sticks
1 tsp caraway seed
1/2 tsp whole allspice berries
1/2 tsp whole cloves
Approx. 4 bottles of Four Queens Blended Whiskey or moonshine (anything 80 proof or above will work)
Water
Directions
In a pot over medium heat, stir in water and honey. Squeeze orange and lemon juice into pot, then add the slices. Add cinnamon sticks, caraway seeds, allspice berries, and cloves. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
Strain liquid through a heavy strainer or cheese cloth to get rid of solids. Let liquids cool for about five minutes, then add whiskey or moonshine.
Pour liquid into bottles. Serve warm in a shot or highball glass. (And sip; boilo is powerful.)
Homemade Chicken Vegetable Soup (from Rachel Yonkunas)
One of my favorite recipes to make when it’s snowing out and it’s so simple! Homemade chicken and vegetable soup.
Here’s what you need:
2 chicken thighs (bone-in, remove the skin)
Carrots
Celery
Mushrooms (shiitake or baby bella)
Spinach
Chicken bouillon (packets or cubes)
Vegetable broth
Orzo noodles (or whatever you prefer)
Salt & pepper
Garlic powder
Directions
Fill a large pot with 1/3 water, 32 oz of vegetable broth and add 3-5 packets of chicken bouillon.
Throw in the chicken thighs, carrots and celery.
Mix in salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.
Simmer on medium-low heat for abut 2-3 hours. Then, take the chicken out and let it cool for a bit. Remove the bones and pull apart the chicken, then throw it back in the soup.
Add in mushrooms and about 10 minutes later toss in the spinach.
You’re probably thinking…what about the noodles?! Cook them on the side, especially if you’re using orzo. They will soak up too much of the broth otherwise. And voila! Rachel’s homemade chicken & vegetable soup to warm the soul on this snowy day.
From FOX43 Morning News video editor Melanie Crisamore: Grilled Cheese with Bacon and Creamy Tomato Soup
"What’s better than soup on a snow day?," Melanie asks. "Last night I made bacon grilled cheese on sourdough bread and creamy tomato soup with crackers on the side. Simple but amazing."
From FOX43 Producer Alexis Gorenstein: "Chicken a la Mom"
"My family calls this ‘Chicken a la Mom’ (because it is the ONLY thing she knows how to cook)."
Ingredients:
Clean a dry a boneless chicken breast
Bread the chicken with whatever breadcrumbs you like best
Lightly fry in a pan until golden
Place chicken in oven-safe dish
Slather with Catalina French dressing
Bake at 350 degrees until cooked thoroughly (chicken should have an internal temperature of 165 degrees)
Serve with rice or whatever sides you prefer
(Pro tip: Crush some French's Fried Onions into the breadcrumbs, to add extra flavor!)
From sports reporter Alex Cawley: "My Team's In the NFC East So I'll Eat My Feelings (or) Winter Snow Day" Buffalo Chicken Dip
INGREDIENTS:
1 Rotisserie chicken
1 Pack of cream cheese
3/4ths bottle of Ranch Dressing (Buffalo Ranch Dressing works well, too)
1/2 pack of blue cheese crumbles
1/2 bag of cheddar jack shredded cheese
As much hot sauce as you'd like
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350*.
Step 2: Pull cream cheese out of fridge to soften.
Step 3: Shred the chicken. The more shredded you can get, the better.
Step 4: Use some kind of non-stick spray (I use olive oil) on your oven safe bowl or pan.
Step 5: Pour shredded chicken into bowl or pan. Some recipes I've seen recommend a 1/2 cup of hot sauce, but I'll usually mix three variations of hot sauce and pour until my heart's content to give my version an extra kick, but to each their own. Add cream cheese and ranch dressing into bowl.
Step 6: Mix it together well...by hand. (It's fun for the kids to help here, but for their sake and for yours, have them wash their hands before and after this part. Also stress not to touch their eyes or lick their hands during this part...you adults shouldn't do that either)
Step 7: Pat the mixture down so that it's even and flat in your bowl/pan.
Step 8: Add a layer of your shredded cheddar jack cheese on top.
Step 9: Sprinkle blue cheese crumbles on top.
Step 10: Cook in oven for 20 minutes.
Step 11: (Optional) After it's cooked for 20 minutes, if you're one of those people that looks at food and says, "This needs some green." You can add some chives or green onions on top.
Step 12: Enjoy with chips...or vegetables if you're into that kind of thing.
And finally...(via gimmesomeoven): Snow Ice Cream
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup milk (any kind)
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 pinch salt
- 8 cups clean snow or shaved ice (more or less, depending on the density of the snow)
- optional topping: sprinkles!
DIRECTIONS
- In a large bowl, whisk milk, sugar, vanilla and salt together until combined. Go scoop up some fresh (clean!) snow, and immediately stir it into the milk mixture until you reach your desired consistency. (The ice cream should be fluffy, not runny. But it melts quickly, so dive in quickly.)
- Top with sprinkles or other ice cream toppings if desired, and enjoy!