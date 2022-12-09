Fresh produce market pop-up held for seniors in York County

The discounted fresh fruits and vegetables were available to senior citizens in order to promote nutrition and good cardiovascular health.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Senior citizens were able to shop for discounted fresh fruits and vegetables in York County on Monday.

The American Heart Association has been working alongside the Windy Hill Senior Center in York County to establish a pop-up produce market for folks in the area.

Plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables are available at the discount market for people to choose from, provided by Back to Roots Produce.

There were two ways to buy the discounted produce. Individuals could buy single items or $5 pre-made bags.

Organizers say their goal with the at-least-once-monthly market is to improve access to fresh fruits and vegetables for seniors.