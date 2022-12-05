Fresca Burger & Chicken Shack will open in Harrisburg's Strawberry Square next month

The food vendor will offer burgers, sandwiches, gyros, and falafel, along with breakfast options.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new, locally owned food vendor will begin operations in Strawberry Square next month, the Harrisburg-based shopping center said Monday.

Fresca Burger & Chicken Shack will open for business in a 500-square-foot space in the Strawberry Square Food Court next month, according to a press release issued Monday.

“We are excited to become part of the fabric of downtown Harrisburg with this new venture," said Fresca owner Mina Gabriel. "We look forward to providing delicious fresh breakfasts and lunches to Strawberry Square’s customers.”

Fresca's menu will include made-to-order burgers, chicken sandwiches, gyros and falafel wraps, plus a variety of side dishes, including loaded fries (w/ cheese & bacon) and onion rings.

They will also offer all-day breakfast, serving bagel breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast, Strawberry Square said.

“The downtown community has long expressed interest in a burger joint in the Square,” said Brad Jones, President & CEO of Harristown Enterprises, Inc., the owner of Strawberry Square. “Fresca answers that call with fresh, made-to-order burgers as well as other sandwiches, salads and sides. They will also provide customers with another breakfast option here in the Square.”