French's releases 'Mustard Bun' recipe

The condiment infused recipe comes in time for National Mustard Day.

French's, a company known for selling mustard, released a new bun recipe for National Mustard Day on Aug. 7.

The 32-serving recipe, which French's says is good for hotdog buns or pretzels includes the unique ingredient of a full cup of the yellow condiment.

The recipe is supposed to take 50 minutes total to make.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups warm water, (about 105°F to 110°F)

4 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

8 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup instant nonfat dry milk

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup French's® Classic Yellow Mustard

1 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Yellow Food Color

1 egg

1 tablespoon water