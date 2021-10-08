x
French's releases 'Mustard Bun' recipe

The condiment infused recipe comes in time for National Mustard Day.
French's, a company known for selling mustard, released a new bun recipe for National Mustard Day on Aug. 7.

The 32-serving recipe, which French's says is good for hotdog buns or pretzels includes the unique ingredient of a full cup of the yellow condiment.

The recipe is supposed to take 50 minutes total to make.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/2 cups warm water, (about 105°F to 110°F)
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
  • 8 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup instant nonfat dry milk
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 cup French's® Classic Yellow Mustard
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Yellow Food Color
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon water

For the full recipe more information, visit French's website here here.

