French's releases 'Mustard Bun' recipe

French's, a company known for selling mustard, released a new bun recipe for National Mustard Day on Aug. 7.
The 32-serving recipe, which French's says is good for hotdog buns or pretzels includes the unique ingredient of a full cup of the yellow condiment.
The recipe is supposed to take 50 minutes total to make.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 cups warm water, (about 105°F to 110°F)
- 4 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
- 8 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup instant nonfat dry milk
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 cup French's® Classic Yellow Mustard
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Yellow Food Color
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon water
For the full recipe more information, visit French's website here here.