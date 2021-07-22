Bucks' comeback win earns free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco for everyone Thursday

And if you needed another incentive to go to Taco Bell, the popular limited menu item Nacho Fries returns Thursday, July 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — You can thank the Milwaukee Bucks when you cash in on your free taco.

Taco Bell is giving everyone a free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco on Thursday, July 22 — no purchase necessary.

The fast food chain announced the "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion July 1, which would happen if either NBA Finals team was trailing at halftime but came back to win the game.

This happened in Game 6 when the Milwaukee Bucks were trailing the Phoenix Suns 47-42 at halftime. However, the Bucks ended up winning the game — and the NBA Championship — with a final score of 105-98. The previous five games in the series were won by the team that led at halftime.

The @Bucks @NBA Finals Comeback win means America gets a FREE Flamin’ Hot @Doritos Locos Tacos online, in-store or with the app TODAY! — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 22, 2021

The offer can be redeemed at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide during store hours, as well as online or through the restaurant's mobile app.

Click here to find the nearest Taco Bell location.