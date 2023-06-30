Free meals available for children in Harrisburg throughout the summer

Fifteen different locations in Harrisburg will provide free lunches and other meals for children 18 years old and younger this summer.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will be offering free meals for children throughout the summer.

In partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 15 different locations in Harrisburg will provide free lunches and other meals for children 18 years old and younger this summer.

The following sites will serve lunch daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

15th and Vernon Street Playground

7th and Radnor Street Playground

Anglican Church of the Pentecost – Derry Street

Boys and Girls Club – Berryhill: Breakfast 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Dinner 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club - Hall Manor: Breakfast 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Central Allison Hill Community Center: Dinner 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Cloverly Heights Playground

Fourth and Emerald Street Playground

Joshua Learning Center: Breakfast 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Norwood and Holly Street Playground

Morrison Park Playground

Pine Street Presbyterian Church: Lunch Tuesdays & Thursdays 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Reservoir Park

Salvation Army Harrisburg: Breakfast 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wilson Park Playground

No lunches will be served on July 4. The program will continue until Aug. 11.