Sheetz is celebrating National Hot Dog Day with an offer for two free dogs.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sheetz is giving away free hot dogs in honor of National Hot Dog Day on July 20.

Customers will receive two free dogs with any purchase made through the Sheetz mobile app.

There is a limit of one offer per customer.

If you can't make it to Sheetz today, don't fret - the deal continues through Friday.