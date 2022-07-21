Free Harrisburg Ice Cream Social aims to raise $10,000 for charity

For every scoop eaten, Moose Tracks will donate $1, with the goal of scooping 10,000 cones while raising $10,000 for the Salvation Army.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Calling all ice cream fans!

The 10,000 Scoops Challenge is coming to Harrisburg's Riverfront Park on Tuesday, August 4.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., visitors have the chance to enjoy some ice cream while supporting a good cause.

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is a free citywide ice cream social benefitting The Salvation Army of Harrisburg.

One ice cream scoop equals $1 raised for charity. For every scoop eaten, Moose Tracks will donate $1, with the goal of scooping 10,000 Hershey's Moose Tracks Ice Cream cones while raising $10,000 for the Salvation Army in just four hours.

Scoopers will be handing out Original Moose Tracks ice cream and a new favorer of Banana Peanut Butter Moose Tracks.

The new flavor will feature a fruity combination of banana-flavored ice cream, peanut butter flakes, and Moose Tracks fudge. The new flavor is currently only available at Hershey's Ice Cream Parlors.

Original Moose Tracks consists of a vanilla ice cream base, Moose Tracks fudge, and peanut butter cups.

Moose Tracks hosted its inaugural 10,000 Scoop Challenge event in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2010. The even has since visited over 40 cities and raised over $400,000 for local charities.

For the Harrisburg event, Moose Tracks is partnering with Hershey's Ice Cream. Local celebrities are invited to scoop for a cause and will be putting their strength to the test while donating their time to the Salvation Army of Harrisburg.