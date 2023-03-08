Here's when you can get a free vanilla cone at Dairy Queen

On March 20, Dairy Queen will be giving fans one free small vanilla soft-serve cone, while supplies last.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with free ice cream.

The popular ice cream chain is hosting Free Cone Day on Monday, March 20 at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide.

"We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season!" Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation. "As we welcome the first day of spring, we invite all fans to stop by a DQ restaurant, get their free cone and make great memories with friends and family."

The free treat will not be available at mall locations, and may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.