Why you should stay away from free bread at restaurants

Free bread at a restaurant might actually make your meal more expensive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Free bread before your meal is a staple at many restaurants, but could this complimentary treat be costing you money in the long run?

A free treat before you eat could actually make your meal more expensive. First things first: the bread you get before your food is not to fill you up, and it's not a restaurant simply being nice.

It actually makes you hungrier because a blood sugar spike when you eat carbs makes you want more food. Experts agree that eating processed carbs triggers a large release of insulin to normalize your blood sugar.

And that makes you hungry, leading you to potentially buy more food after you order.

So before you reach for one of those tasty rolls at dinner, think about why they're giving it away in the first place.

