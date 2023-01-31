Food program in Lancaster's Central Market looks to prevent waste

The program allows anyone to browse and select produce, bread and leftover ready-to-eat meals near the end of their shelf life, for free!

LANCASTER, Pa. — A new program in Lancaster looks to prevent food waste from unsold goods at the Central Market.

The Kathleen L. Peck After Market Program is officially underway, which allows anyone to browse and select produce, bread and leftover ready-to-eat meals near the end of their shelf life, for free!

The program runs every Tuesday and Saturday afternoon from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. right inside Door 5 of the market.

Organizers say they're excited to help people in Lancaster while also reducing food waste.

"It is open to anybody. We don't want this food to end up in the landfill," said Central Market Trust Executive Director Melissa Siwiec. "It's better to go in somebody's belly or used to feed a family than to go to waste."

The market is named after Kathleen Peck, a former shopper of the Lancaster Central Market who passed away last year.