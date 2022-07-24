Food prices at the York State Fair amid inflation

Fairgoers observe stable food prices at food stands from previous years

YORK, Pa. — On the second day of the York State Fair, hundreds of people braved the hot weather to take in the various sights and sounds of the event.

“I love it, I love the food, I love the atmosphere, I like to people watch," said Heather Brittingham, a fairgoer.

Throughout the day, visitors hopped in line to try a variety of fair food. With more than 50 food vendors on site, fairgoers had plenty to choose from.

“I got a brisket sandwich," said Brad Saul, another fairgoer.

"I got chicken tenders and I’m looking forward to funnel cake later," added Amber Saul.

“My husband and brother-in-law had Italian sausage from Don’s, we had pizza and fries," said Kathy Francis.

"Corndogs are always the way to go," said Karly Francis.

Over the past few months, inflation has helped contribute to higher food prices across the country. Despite this, one vendor says they are committed to serve its food at a reasonable price.

“It feels great to serve the community and give good food at a good price," said Derek Bollydore with the Soulfully Blended food stand.

Several fairgoers noted how stable prices have been at the fair’s food stands from year-to-year, making it easier for families to enjoy the York Fair.

“I think it was basically similar as last year, especially when it came to the rides and the food," said Heather Brittingham.