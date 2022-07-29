Fire damages well-known cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia

No one was injured in the blaze, but the shop sustained some damage.

PHILADELPHIA — A fast-moving fire damaged one of Philadelphia's best-known cheesesteak shops early Friday, but authorities say no injuries were reported.

Dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders went to Jim's Steaks on South Street when the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen pouring from the building, but officials said all the employees were able to safely evacuate the structure.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were in the building when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.