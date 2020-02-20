Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores offer discount on online purchases of tequila and mixers to mark National Margarita Day

FWGS.com says it is offering 10 percent off online purchases of tequila and margarita mix until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to mark the occasion.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Saturday is National Margarita Day, and Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores across the state are joining the celebration by offering 10 percent off online purchases of tequila and margarita mix through 11:59 p.m. Saturday night.

The offer applies only to purchases made online at FWGS.com. Orders must contain at least one 750-mL bottle or larger of tequila and one bottle of select nonalcoholic margarita mix to qualify for the 10 percent discount, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The discount will be applied to these items only before shipping and sales tax and will not be applied to any non-promotional items, the PLCB said. Multiple orders cannot be combined to satisfy the 10 percent discount. The offer excludes clearance items, special order items, Limited-Release Lottery items, and licensee purchases, the PLCB said.

The offer applies to items currently in e-commerce inventory, while supplies last. All other terms and conditions for purchases made on FWGS.com apply.

FWGS.com provides free shipping to any non-store address in Pennsylvania on orders over $99. An adult 21 years of age or older must be present at delivery to show a valid ID and sign for purchases.

In addition to free shipping, FWGS.com also offers a flat shipping fee of $12 for up to three bottles and $2 for each additional bottle for delivery to store and non-store addresses in Pennsylvania.