Fastnacht Day is Tuesday, March 1. Here's where you can get your hands on them

Held on the day before Ash Wednesday, Fastnacht Day marks when the Pennsylvania Dutch made doughnuts to use up the lard, sugar, butter and eggs on hand before Lent.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021.

Fastnacht Day, the annual Pennsylvania Dutch celebration where practitioners fill up before the Lenten fast, will be held this year on Tuesday, March 1.

Traditionally held on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday, Fastnacht Day marks when the Pennsylvania Dutch made doughnuts to use up the lard, sugar, butter and eggs they had on hand before the more austere diet of Lent begins.

Whether you go for yours with powdered sugar, molasses, glazed, or just plain, here are some of the many places across Central Pennsylvania where you can find some fastnachts to chow down on.

If you'd like to have your Fastnacht location included in the list, send the information to news@fox43.com.

Adams County

Berwick Township

Miller's Country Market, located at 1140 Abbottstown Pike, will have plain, powdered sugar, regular sugar, and glazed fastnachts available at the store on Fastnacht Day, March 1. Pre-orders are recommended, and the deadline to pre-order is Feb. 25.

Cost is $3.25 per half-dozen and $6.25 per dozen.

Cumberland County

Greencastle

Long's Family Catering & Donuts will have a stand at Glenwood Foods, 11440 Grindstone Hill Rd, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 and from 5-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

Franklin County

Chambersburg

Country Breeze Farm Market, located at 5039 Molly Pitcher Highway, will have a limited number of traditional and glazed fastnachts on hand on March 1. Pre-orders are recommended for those seeking traditional fastnachts. Call the store at (717) 375-4115 to order.

Cost is $5.80 per half-dozen or $11.60 per dozen.

Lancaster County

Columbia

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, located at 409 Cherry St., will begin selling fastnachts on Monday, Feb. 28, Tuesday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 2. Additional fastnachts will be available Mondays and Wednesdays for the next three weeks, with the last baking coming on March 23.

You can begin ordering fastnachts online as early as Feb. 7 by clicking here. Online sales will last until supplies run out.

Plain fastnachts are $10 per dozen. Glazed fastnachts are $11 per dozen.

Lancaster

Holy Sprit Lutheran Church, located at 3131 Columbia Ave., will hold its annual sale from 2-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out) on Tuesday, March 1.

Customers can come to the church's drive-thru to have Fastnachts delivered directly to their car.

Fastnachts are available plain, powdered or glazed, and cost $6 per half-dozen.

Go here for more information.

The Lafayette Fire Company located at 63 Lafayette Way, is holding its 3rd Annual Fastnacht for Fastnachts Event to help celebrate Fastnacht Day and to help us remember one of our greatest community servants, Jan Fassnacht. Preorder a dozen or more fastnachts (A mix of powdered sugar and glazed supplied via Bird-in-Hand Bakery).

Please Preorder by February 21st - we will have a limited amount of fastnachts available for day of sale during our pick-up times.

2 Drive thru pickup times:

Monday, February 28th from 5-7pm

Tuesday, March 1st from 5:30am - 9am

Lebanon County

Lebanon

St. Cecilia's Parish, 120 E. Lehman St., will hold a scaled-down version of its annual Fastnacht Sale on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27.

The sale will begin at 2 a.m. Saturday (yes, you read that correctly) and will last until supplies run out sometime late Sunday afternoon, organizers say.

Pre-orders will not be accepted this year, and customers are limited to eight dozen.

Cost is $6 per half-dozen and $12 per dozen.

Contact the parish office at 717-272-4412 for additional information.

York County

York

Two vendors at Central Market, 34 W. Philadelphia St., will be offering fastnachts for sale on Tuesday, March 1.

Pop’s Amish Pastries will have fastnachts available at its stand until supplies last, but you can pre-order by calling (717) 515-3882 through Feb. 24. Handmade Amish fastnachts are $13.99/dozen. Pre-Order is ENCOURAGED to insure availability.

Gracies Amazing Pantry, located inside the door at the market's Beaver St. entrance, will also take orders at the stand, through email (graciespantry@yahoo.com), or by phone (717-669-8555). You can also order via Facebook message.

East Prospect

The East Prospect Fire Company, 11 Ridge Avenue, is offering fastnachts from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, and from 6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. Pre-orders are available here. Supplies are limited.

Seven Valleys

The Community Fire Company of Seven Valleys, located at 35 Main St., is offering homemade fastnachts, but they must be pre-ordered. Plain, glazed, or cinnamon sugar fastnachts are $10 per dozen or $6 per half-dozen.

To order, call or text Amy at (717) 318-6803.

Fastnachts canbe picked up from 7-9 a.m. or 3-5 p.m. ONLY on Tuesday, March 1.

Orders will be accepted through Feb. 26.

Hellam Township

Flinchbaugh's Orchards & Farm Market, located at 110 Ducktown Road, will have plain, powdered, glazed, and sugar fastnachts available on Feb. 24-26 and on March 3-5.

Walk-ins will likely be accepted, but pre-orders are recommended. Call (717) 252-2540 or visit www.flinchbaughsorchard.com to place an order at least 24 hours before the pre-pickup date.