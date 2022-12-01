Evil Genius Beer Company releases 'Santa! I Know Him!' brew in honor of St. Nick

The holiday brew is a Belgian-style ale that will have its own release party and tree lighting.

Evil Genius Beer Company is releasing a new brew to ignite some holiday spirit this season.

"Santa! I Know Him!" is described as a festive Saison that is now available in ten states, including Pennsylvania.

The belgian-style ale will be available throughout the month of December, and will even be highlighted by two events at Evil Genius's home base in Fishtown.

On Dec. 1, Evil Genius will hold a Tree Lighting party from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Lab in Fishtown in the 1700 block of N. Front St. in Philadelphia. Inside, the beer company will light a nearly 20-foot tree while you can enjoy the latest brewed release.

This weekend on Dec. 4, the beer company will host its annual Santa .5K Charity Race.