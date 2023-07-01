Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair

The 150-foot-long (45.7-meters-long) sandwich was created Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair by a large crew of volunteers known as the “Bologna Security.”

Example video title will go here for this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich billed as one of the world's largest has been unveiled at a central Pennsylvania fair.

The 150-foot-long (45.7-meter-long) sandwich was created Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair by a large crew of volunteers known as the “Bologna Security.” Lebanon bologna is known for its distinct smoked and tangy flavor.

Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot. The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley.