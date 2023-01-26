Dutch Haven bakery closed, listed for sale

A landmark tourist attraction in Lancaster County is on the market after decades of serving up delicious shoo-fly pies.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The windmill atop Dutch Haven in East Lampeter Township is no longer waving in customers, as the business has closed and is now up for sale.

"Dutch Haven has been a huge iconic part of the Lancaster tourism landscape and the culinary landscape for years," said Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster communications director.

With its bright yellow paint and unique design, Dutch Haven still stands out as drivers rush by on Route 30 outside Lancaster. By all accounts, the bakery's signature shoo-fly pie was well worth stopping for.

"Paul and his team are very proud, and should be, of the Shoo-Fly Pie recipe that they have handed down through their generations," Cliff said. "It sounds like it's also part of the sale if someone is interested in having it. That would be great if they would."

The restaurant dates back to the 1920s. Paul Stahl has been running it since 1991.

Stahl spoke to FOX43 off-camera, saying he decided to sell the restaurant last summer. Staffing issues and long hours were wearing him down, despite the business's success in recent years.

The property is listed for $2.4 million dollars. Stahl told FOX43 he hopes someone buys the property and opens the restaurant again, name and all.

Officials at Discover Lancaster share the owner's hope, but are forecasting a successful year of tourism in Lancaster County with or without this treasured landmark.

"We've got a little bit of economic uncertainty out there right now, but we do hope with our drivable location and our good value and some new offerings coming this year, that 2023 will also be a solid year for tourism," Cliff said. "We hope [Dutch Haven] will still be a part, but we have a lot to offer in addition."