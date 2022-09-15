Dickinson College's Farm Works to host grand re-opening

CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College's Farm Works, a shop that features food and other goods produced at the Dickinson College Farm, is planning a grand re-opening celebration.
The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at its storefront at 169 W. High Street. It is open to the public and will include lots of free samples.
The celebration will also include a raffle to win Farm Works prices, an education station and popcorn made using biogas from the farm's waste-to-energy project.
Dickinson President John E. Jones III is expected to make brief remarks as well.
Farm Works will also be open that day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is slightly longer than the normal store hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The storefront, first opened in March, was created in order to bring organic farm-fresh produce closer to Dickinson's campus and downtown Carlisle. Students harvest and help farm staff with small-batch food production under the guidance of professionals.
Farm Works' signature dishes include soups and the College Farm's famous salsa and pizza sauce.
In keeping with Dickinson's commitment to sustainability, the zero-waste operation features compostable and reusable containers. Even the decor and shelving have been repurposed and upcycled.