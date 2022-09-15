Dickinson College's Farm Works to host grand re-opening

The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at its storefront at 169 W. High Street. It is open to the public and will include lots of free samples.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College's Farm Works, a shop that features food and other goods produced at the Dickinson College Farm, is planning a grand re-opening celebration.

The celebration will also include a raffle to win Farm Works prices, an education station and popcorn made using biogas from the farm's waste-to-energy project.

Dickinson President John E. Jones III is expected to make brief remarks as well.

Farm Works will also be open that day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is slightly longer than the normal store hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The storefront, first opened in March, was created in order to bring organic farm-fresh produce closer to Dickinson's campus and downtown Carlisle. Students harvest and help farm staff with small-batch food production under the guidance of professionals.

Farm Works' signature dishes include soups and the College Farm's famous salsa and pizza sauce.