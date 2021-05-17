x
Free ice cream alert! Dairy Queen giving $5,000 gift cards to 20 lucky people

Credit: Dairy Queen
INDIANAPOLIS — Dairy Queen is ready to get the summer celebrations started!

The soft serve ice cream chain is giving a Sweetest Season Pass to 20 lucky people, which will be $5,000 in Dairy Queen gift cards.

The sweepstakes begins Tuesday, May 18 at noon ET and ends Monday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

There are two ways to enter: 

  • Facebook: Comment on the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.
  • Twitter: Retweet the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes. 

People can enter once per day, per social media platform.

The 20 winners will be randomly selected on or around Tuesday, May 25. Each will will be notified by a direct message on either Facebook or Twitter with instructions on how to claim their prize. Each winner will also receive $1,250 to help offset any tax liability.

Click here to read the sweepstakes' official rules.

Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Treat Menu features the following flavors: 

  • Girl Scout Thin Mints
  • Brownie Batter
  • Raspberry Fudge Bliss
  • DRUMSTICK with Peanuts
  • Frosted Animal Cookie
  • Cotton Candy

Click here to find the nearest Dairy Queen location.

