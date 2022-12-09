Crumbl Cookies announces opening date for West Manchester location

According to the Crumbl website, this will be the franchise's first location in south central Pennsylvania.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The popular cookie franchise, Crumbl Cookies, is opening a location in York County.

The West Manchester Crumbl Cookies will be located at 814 Town Center Drive at the West Manchester Town Center. The store is set to open its doors on Fri., Dec. 16. Community members and city officials are invited to come out for the shop's grand opening.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of Crumbl's 200+ weekly rotating flavors. Some of its speciality flavors include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.

Weekly flavor drops happen Sundays at 6:00 p.m. MST on all of Crumbl's social media accounts.

During the first five business days of the grand opening week, customers can order cookies in-person. Starting Wednesday, December 21, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.

The owners of the West Manchester location are Darin and Andrea Curtis, who live in Hershey. Store manager, Ben Rosenzweig, is a born and raised York resident.

Crumbl says the West Manchester location will also bring more than 70 job opportunities to the region.

The store will be open from 8am to 10pm on weekdays and 8am to 12am on Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays.

Crumbl Cookies currently has over 500 locations in 40+ states.