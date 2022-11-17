Support central Pennsylvania food banks with 'Cranksgiving' bike ride

York and Lancaster will host their own versions of "Cranksgiving," a bike ride and food scavenger hunt that helps food banks stock up for Thanksgiving.

YORK, Pa. — Part bike ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, Cranksgiving has been held annually in New York City since 1999.

The organizers then brought it to York 16 years ago.

This weekend, two south central Pennsylvanian cities will host their own Cranksgiving to support people in need in their communities.

York and Lancaster residents will have the chance to help their local food banks stock up on much-needed Thanksgiving supplies by participating in the food drive on two wheels.

Jason Yeager, local event organizer, dropped by the FOX43 studio this morning to share some more details.

"It's exhilarating," Yeager said. "It's kind of this scavenger hunt where you're running in the store trying to find the item that's on the list, and then when you get back, there's a sense of gratitude and giving back to the community—that warm, fuzzy feeling."

Bring a bike, a bag, a lock and about $15 to $20 to buy food. All of the food collected at grocery stores benefits local charities—in this case, the York County Food Bank and the Lancaster Food Hub.

"Participants are gonna get a map with stores in the area and then purchase the food as they go to each of the stores," Yeager said.

The York ride is Saturday, Nov. 19. The competitive ride starts at 9 a.m., but those who prefer a slower pace or a family excursion can start whenever they please. Register to ride here or in person starting at 8 a.m.

The Lancaster ride is Sunday, Nov. 20. Registration opens at 8 a.m., or register in advance here. Kickstands are up at The Common Wheel Pump House at 9 a.m.

There is no registration fee—the only money that is required is to purchase the groceries. There is also no minimum purchase amount; participants are simply asked to spend what they can afford.