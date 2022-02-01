x
Food

Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau announces Coffee and Chocolate Trail

Credit: WPMT

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau announced a new Coffee and Chocolate Trail on Feb. 1.

The trail encompasses local coffee spots and chocolatiers across Cumberland County, with 14 locations in Carlisle, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg and the West Shore.

Officials with the Visitor Bureau say the trail makes make note of coffee and chocolate shops that are close to each other to "combine these two everyday pleasures into a delightful and delicious adventure as you explore the charming towns of the Cumberland Valley."

For a full list of the different locations involved, click here.

